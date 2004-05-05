Dairy Queen's New Campaign Focuses on Food

May 5, 2004 1 min read

Minneapolis-International Dairy Queen Inc. said it is making a "major shift" in its marketing strategy by airing its first national TV campaign to promote ice cream and hot-food products.

The first of four spots broke this month. Additional spots are set to air in May, July and August. True Grey, a division of Grey Worldwide New York, created the campaign. -Nation's Restaurant News