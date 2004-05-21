Taco John's Launches First Co-Branded Store

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Cheyenne, Wyoming-Wyoming-based Taco John's International and Colorado-based Good Times have teamed up to test the co-location of a new store weaving both quick-service restaurants under one roof. The test store in Cheyenne, Wyoming, has been operating as a Taco John's restaurant for 24 years. A complete remodel of the restaurant also incorporates the Cheyenne-based franchise's new interior and exterior store design.

Taco John's is also planning to open a store co-branded with Steak Escape in Fort Collins, Colorado, later this year. "Taco John's will open approximately 25 new locations in 2004 with two or three of those stores dual branded. If the dual brand testing proves successful, it could play a significant role in Taco John's future development and expansion," Taco John's president and CEO Paul Fisherkeller said.

The new co-branded store in Cheyenne matches two restaurants with brand positions both based on high quality, fresh, authentic, high-taste products within two very distinct segments of the quick-service restaurant category: burgers and frozen custard and Mexican food. Taco John's currently operates and franchises 402 Mexican quick-service restaurants in 24 states. Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, headquartered in Golden, Colorado, has 37 restaurants, mostly in Colorado. -Taco John's International

 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Entrepreneurs Should Aim to Be Good Monopolists

Starting a Business

Got a Business Idea? Billionaire Stephen A. Schwarzman Has 3 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Launching It.

Starting a Business

How to Be a Successful Leader in Your Industry