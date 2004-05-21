Taco John's Launches First Co-Branded Store

May 21, 2004 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Cheyenne, Wyoming-Wyoming-based Taco John's International and Colorado-based Good Times have teamed up to test the co-location of a new store weaving both quick-service restaurants under one roof. The test store in Cheyenne, Wyoming, has been operating as a Taco John's restaurant for 24 years. A complete remodel of the restaurant also incorporates the Cheyenne-based franchise's new interior and exterior store design.

Taco John's is also planning to open a store co-branded with Steak Escape in Fort Collins, Colorado, later this year. "Taco John's will open approximately 25 new locations in 2004 with two or three of those stores dual branded. If the dual brand testing proves successful, it could play a significant role in Taco John's future development and expansion," Taco John's president and CEO Paul Fisherkeller said.

The new co-branded store in Cheyenne matches two restaurants with brand positions both based on high quality, fresh, authentic, high-taste products within two very distinct segments of the quick-service restaurant category: burgers and frozen custard and Mexican food. Taco John's currently operates and franchises 402 Mexican quick-service restaurants in 24 states. Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, headquartered in Golden, Colorado, has 37 restaurants, mostly in Colorado. -Taco John's International