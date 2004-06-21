Carlson Wagonlit Travel Named Top Travel Agency

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Minneapolis-Carlson Wagonlit Travel captured the top spot in a ranking of U.S. corporate-owned travel agencies by trade publication Business Travel News. Carlson was ranked No. 1 in the publication's annual list of verified air transaction and sales data for 2003.

Carlson Wagonlit booked 5.15 million transactions, including activity from recently acquired Maritz Corporate Travel in St. Louis. The trips represented a value of more than $3 billion. According to the publication, Carlson Wagonlit's transactions were 2.4 percent higher than its nearest competitor. -Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal

 

