My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Checklists

Idea Evaluation Checklist

Got a great idea for a product or service? Use this checklist to help you evaluate the idea to determine if you should start a new business.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Princeton Creative Research has developed an excellent criteria checklist for evaluating ideas that is particularly well-suited to the entrepreneur. Ask yourself the following questions when evaluating an idea for a business or a product

 Have you considered all the advantages or benefits of the idea? Is there a real need for it?
 Have you pinpointed the exact problems or difficulties your idea is expected to solve?
 Is your idea an original, new concept, or is it a new combination or adaptation?
 What immediate or short-range gains or results can be anticipated? Are the projected returns adequate? Are the risk factors acceptable?
 What long-range benefits can be anticipated?
 Have you checked the idea for faults or limitations?
 Are there any problems the idea might create? What are the changes involved?
 How simple or complex will the idea's execution or implementation be?
 Could you work out several variations of the idea? Could you offer alternative ideas?
 Does your idea have a natural sales appeal? Is the market ready for it? Can customers afford it? Will they buy it? Is there a timing factor?
 What, if anything, is your competition doing in this area? Can your company be competitive?
 Have you considered the possibility of user resistance or difficulties?
 Does your idea fill a real need, or does the need have to be created through promotional and advertising efforts?
 How soon could the idea be put into operation?

As you can see by the examples mentioned above, there are many methods available with which to evaluate your idea. You should pick and choose the criteria that best suit your needs, depending on the type of company and/or the type of product you seek to evaluate.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Whole Foods

'Seeing Someone Cry at Work Is Becoming Normal': Employees Say Whole Foods Is Using 'Scorecards' to Punish Them

Ready For Anything

How Flight School was Perfect Training for Entrepreneurship

Checklists

21-Point Invention Evaluation Checklist