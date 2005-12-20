Office Essentials Checklist

When setting up a new office--or sprucing up an old one--use this checklist to keep track of the technology, furniture and supplies you may need.

Whether you're equipping your first office or just re-stocking your current one, this checklist will help you determine and track which furniture, equipment, technologies and supplies you need to help your business run more smoothly.

Office Furniture and Equipment

Desk

Comfortable chair

File cabinets

Overhead and work lighting

Client seating

Fireproof safe

Desktop and pocket calculators

Bookcases

Postage meter

Worktable(s)

Office decorations

Labeling machine

Wall whiteboard and markers

Radio

Paper shredder

Photocopier

Wastebasket

Recycling bin

Alarm system

Fire extinguisher

First-aid kit

Computer Hardware and Accessories

Desktop computer and monitor

Keyboard and mouse

Printer

Modem

Notebook computer

CD writer

PowerPoint projector

Digital camera

Handheld organizer

Surge protector

Computer locks

Scanner

Computer Software

Word processing software

Virus protection software

Accounting software

Desktop publishing software

Contact management software

Website building and maintenance software

Payment processing software

E-commerce software

Inventory management software

Communications

Telephone line

Internet connection

Toll-free line

Desk telephone

Fax machine

Cordless telephone

Answering machine/service

Cordless headset

Speakerphone

Pager

Tape recorder

Cellular telephone with internet features

General Office Supplies

Business cards

Envelopes

Stationery

Imprinted advertising specialties

Postage stamps

Printer cartridges

CD and floppy disks

Pencils and pens

Printer paper

Cleaning supplies

Fax paper

Notepads

File folders

Stapler

Scissors

