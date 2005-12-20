Office Essentials Checklist
Whether you're equipping your first office or just re-stocking your current one, this checklist will help you determine and track which furniture, equipment, technologies and supplies you need to help your business run more smoothly.
Office Furniture and Equipment
Desk
Comfortable chair
File cabinets
Overhead and work lighting
Client seating
Fireproof safe
Desktop and pocket calculators
Bookcases
Postage meter
Worktable(s)
Office decorations
Labeling machine
Wall whiteboard and markers
Radio
Paper shredder
Photocopier
Wastebasket
Recycling bin
Alarm system
Fire extinguisher
First-aid kit
Computer Hardware and Accessories
Desktop computer and monitor
Keyboard and mouse
Printer
Modem
Notebook computer
CD writer
PowerPoint projector
Digital camera
Handheld organizer
Surge protector
Computer locks
Scanner
Computer Software
Word processing software
Virus protection software
Accounting software
Desktop publishing software
Contact management software
Website building and maintenance software
Payment processing software
E-commerce software
Inventory management software
Communications
Telephone line
Internet connection
Toll-free line
Desk telephone
Fax machine
Cordless telephone
Answering machine/service
Cordless headset
Speakerphone
Pager
Tape recorder
Cellular telephone with internet features
General Office Supplies
Business cards
Envelopes
Stationery
Imprinted advertising specialties
Postage stamps
Printer cartridges
CD and floppy disks
Pencils and pens
Printer paper
Cleaning supplies
Fax paper
Notepads
File folders
Stapler
Scissors
This checklist was reprinted from 202 Services You Can Sell for Big Profits by James Stephenson.