Human Resources Statistics

<b></b>

March 13, 2006 10 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

66% of office workers say they have some physical problems as a result of job-related stress or exertion.

--Swingline Workspace Tools, November 2006

76% of executives say they "always" or "somewhat frequently" act on information gathered during exit interviews.

--OfficeTeam, November 2006

80.8% of workers predict that there is little or no chance that they lose their job in the coming year.

--Right Management, November 2006

57% of senior executives and managers say the overall number of employees in their business will increase in the next year.

--NFI Research, November 2006

The national average increase in base compensation projected for 2007 is 3.8%.

--Robert Half International, October 2006

Nearly 40% of employees experience so much stress over personal finances that productivity suffers.

--Debt-Free America, October 2006

92% of managers say they're doing an "excellent" or "good" job managing employees; only 67% of workers agree.

--Rasmussen Reports LLC for Hudson, October 2006

Executives say their managers spend an average of 7 hours or more a week sorting out personality conflicts among staff members.

--Accountemps, October 2006

42% of executives say they've noticed a rise in businesses awarding inflated titles.

--Korn/Ferry, October 2006

Workers can waste more than 20 hours of company time per month thinking about personal finances.

--Debt-Free America, October 2006

37% of Americans say they would prefer to have a male boss; 43% are indifferent.

--The Gallup Poll, September 2006

83% of CEOs believe that the workforce is the single largest expense for their businesses.

--PricewaterhouseCoopers, September 2006

49% of CEOs are concerned that a shortage of qualified workers could limit the growth of their company in the year ahead.

--PricewaterhouseCoopers, September 2006

19% of 401(k) participants are enrolled in a defined contribution plan, but defer nothing.

--Harris Interactive, September 2006

84% of executives say it takes just one or two typographical errors in a resume to remove a candidate from consideration; 47% said one typo is a deciding factor.

--OfficeTeam, September 2006

30% of executives say motivating their employees is their toughest challenge.

--The Creative Group, September 2006

35% of executives say the most important benefit of using interim workers is to help avoid overstaffing.

--Accountemps, September 2006

32% of adult US workers listen to music at work on an MP3 player or similar device; 79% say it improves their job satisfaction and/or productivity.

--Harris Interactive, September 2006

46% of new hires leave their jobs within the first year.

--eBullpen, September 2006

59% of employers believe that less than half of all candidates interviewed for a position are qualified.

--eBullpen, September 2006

63% of those who do not feel treated with respect intend to leave within two years.

--Sirota Survey Intelligence, July 2006

33% of management and 43% of non-management employees think their companies are not doing enough to deal with poor performers.

--Sirota Survey Intelligence, July 2006

Working caregivers cost employers $33.6 billion each year in lost productivity.

--MetLife Mature Market Institute, July 2006

2.4% of employees leave the workforce entirely to be caregivers.

--MetLife Mature Market Institute, July 2006

27.5% of full-time workers had a flexible schedule; up from 12.4% 20 years ago.

--Bureua of Labor Statistics, July 2006

28% of women prefer to have a male boss.

--Vault, July 2006

56% of women feel that at one time or another they have been disadvantaged in the workplace because of their gender.

--Vault, July 2006

11% of small business owners who currently offer healthcare benefits say they may not do so in 2007.

--SurePayroll, July 2006

To enjoy uninterrupted time off, 11% of workers have blamed bad wireless connections to avoid work while away.

--CareerBuilder, July 2006

52% of employees say businesses are not doing enough to promote employee health.

--Ranstad USA, July 2006

36% of executives say August is the best month for employees to take vacations.

--Accountemps, June 2006

85% of employee morale sharply descreases after their first 6 months on the job.

--Sirota Survey Intelligence, June 2006

Employees are 15 times more enthusiastic when equity, achievement and camaraderie are all present in the workplace.

--Sirota Survey Intelligence, June 2006

Over 50% of Fortune 500 companies now offer domestic partner benefits to employees.

--The Human Rights Campaign, June 2006

40% of workers said water cooler conversations increase productivity by providing opportunities for bonding; only 21% of executives agreed.

--OfficeTeam, June 2006

4.1% of workers tested positive for drugs in 2005; down from 13.6% in 1988.

--Quest Diagnostics, June 2006



71% of workers say they have no desire to become boss at their workplace.

--OfficeTeam, June 2006

More than 1/3 of workers with less than one year of tenure on the job contributed to their 401(k) plan last year.

--Hewitt Associates, May 2006

61% of adults say that a company should have the freedom to decide for itself the benefits it offers to its employees and their spouses or partners.

--Harris Interactive, May 2006

63% of small businesses say they are concerned about their company's ability to provide a benefits package that will attract and retain employees.

--Aflac, June 2006

49% of small business say they cannot attract and retain top quality employees without offering competitive health benefits.

--Aflac, June 2006



58% of small businesses say that "it is important to financially help employees with health challenges and medical emergencies".

--Aflac, June 2006

87% of employees say that working with a low performer has made them want to change jobs.

--Leadership IQ, June 2006

93% of employees say that working with a low performer has decreased their productivity.

--Leadership IQ, June 2006

41% of Americans say now is a good time to find a quality job.

--The Gallup Poll, June 2006

84% of college students say a strong health plan is more important than base salary; that's up from 38% last year.

--Universum Communications, May 2006

85% of employees' morale sharply declines after their first six months on the job.

--Sirota Survey Intelligence, May 2006

70% of businesses say they are providing raises in 2006.

--International Profit Associates Small business Research Board, April 2006

Employees paid 82% of the annual premium costs for their workers' health coverage.

--The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, May 2006

70% of small businesses say they are concerned with their ability to provide affordable health coverage for employees.

--Aflac, May 2006

63% of small businesses say they are concerned about their company's ability to provide a benefits package that will attract and retain employees.

--Aflac, May 2006

46% of small businesses say that increasing health care costs have negatively impacted their employees' wages.

--Aflac, May 2006

Only 7% of small businesses currently offer Health Savings Accounts to their employees.

--Aflac, May 2006

53% of senior level executives say they are dissatisfied with their current job; 72% are planning to leave within the next 6 months.

--ExecuNet, April 2006

81% of senior executives and managers said that recruiting new employees is more difficult than retaining valued employees.

--NFI Research, May 2006

63% of CIOs say they're providing professional development opportunities to retain their best people.

--Robert Half Technology, March 2006

87% of managers say they believe they do an excellent job of recognizing their administrative staff's contributions; 76% of the admin staff agreed.

--OfficeTeam, April 2006

95% of employers in the states most affected by Hurricane Katrina say they will keep their planned 2006 salary increases.

--Salary.com, April 2006

53% of workers say their employers are very supportive of their efforts to achieve work/life balance.

--OfficeTeam, March 2006

Median 2005 pay among chief executives for the 100 largest corporations in the U.S. increased 25%; the typical American workers only saw a 3.1% increase.

--USA Today, April 2006

25% of workers go job hunting on their work computer even though they believe their boss monitors their internet use.

--Hudson Highland Group Inc., March 2006

12% of CIOs intend to expand their IT departments in the second half of 2006.

--Robert Half Technology, March 2006

71% of human resources managers say businesses are embracing formal coaching as an employee-development method.

--Society of Human Resource Management, April 2006

57% of CEOs in the top U.S. companies have increased pay-for-performance elements in their executives' compensation package.

--Business Roundtable, March 2006

57% of Fortune 500 marketing departments plan on hiring additional marketers this year.

--Aquent Marketing Staffing, March 2006

54% of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgenders say gay-friendly nondiscrimination and anti-harassment policies are critical to their decision about where they decide to work.

--Lambda Legal/Deloitte Financial Advisory Services LLP, April 2006



39% of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgenders say they have experienced some form of anti-gay discrimination or harassment in the workplace.

--Lambda Legal/Deloitte Financial Advisory Services LLP, April 2006

19% of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgenders report barriers in promotion because of their sexual orientation.

--Lambda Legal/Deloitte Financial Advisory Services LLP, April 2006

Roughly 50% of CFOs say their organization doesn't reimburse staff for the continuing education units required to maintain their professional certifications.

--Robert Half Finance & Accounting, April 2006

75% of small businesses surveyed were aware of direct deposit, but only 26% use the service to pay employees.

--NACHA, April 2006

42.7% of resumes contained one or more significant inaccuracies.

--ResumeDoctor.com, February 2006

70% of job seekers say they would prefer working for a medium or small employer compared to a large company.

--CollegeGrad.com, February 2006

Businesses expect to hire 14.5% more new college grads this year compared to last.

--National Association of Colleges and Employers, February 2006

40% of employers worldwide are having difficulty filling positions due to the lack of suitable talent available in their markets.

--Manpower Inc., February 2006

There are 7.2 million illegal immigrants in the workforce.

--Pew Hispanic Center, March 2006

82% of employee benefit specialists say they are trying to redesign some or all of their healthcare and employee welfare programs.

--Deloitte Consulting LLP/Society of Certified Employee Benefit Specialists, February 2006

31% of managers say if they could have one wish at work, it would be to develop a new skill.

--Accountemps, December 2005

In nearly 1 in 5 on-the-job fatalities, the person who dies tests positive for either alcohol, drugs or both.

--University at Buffalo's Research Institute on Addictions, January 2006

43% of 26-39-year-olds expect to leave their job within three years; 39% see no opportunity for advancement at their present job.

--University of Phoenix, November 2005

44% of executives believe workers are less productive the week before a major holiday while 23% of managers feel employees are more productive.

--Accountemps, November 2005

42% of workers in private industry are not entitled to sick time.

--Bureau of Labor Statistics, November 2005

12% of executives believe companies should offer employees cash incentives to exercise regularly.

--TheLadders.com, November 2005

Only 59% of a manager's time adds value to their organization.

--Mark Ellwood, November 2005

25% of people in the labor force visit blogs while at work, spending an average of 3.5 hours per week viewing them.

--Advertising Age, October 2005

80% of workers show up to work sick.

--OfficeTeam, October 2005

51% of Gen Xers said they'd quit if another employer offered them the chance to telecommute.

--Researchers Charlotte and Laura Shelton, October 2005

The average Gen X worker in his 20s stays at each job for only 1.1 year.

--Researchers Charlotte and Laura Shelton, October 2005

The number of workers who want positions with greater responsibility in the workplace decreased by 19% within the past 10 years.

--Families and Work Institute, October 2005

63% of workers don't believe they could do a better job than their boss.

--OfficeTeam, October 2005

71% of workers say they would rather not take the helm of their company.

--OfficeTeam, October 2005

43% of employees called in sick in 2004 when they weren't sick at all.

--Careerbuilder.com, October 2005

Wednesday is the most common day for employees to call in "sick."

--Careerbuilder.com, October 2005

46% of newly-hired employees will fail within 18 months.

--Leadership IQ, September 2005

Only 17% of employers surveyed give their contract staff an "excellent" rating compared to 33% of their permanent staff.

--Yoh, September 2005

Firms with fewer than 20 employees annually spend $7,647 per employee to comply with federal regulations; employers with more than 500 employees only pay $5,282.

--SBA Office of Advocacy, September 2005

More than half of workers say they wouldn't object to biometric tracking at work, including time and attendance: 52% wouldn't mind, 28% see it as privacy invasion, and 20% aren't sure.

--American Payroll Association, September 2005

The top five reasons why new hires fail: 26% coachability, 23% emotional intelligence, 17% motivation, 15% temperamant, and 11% technical competence.

--Leadership IQ, September 2005

On average, a worker with below-average looks earns 9% less per hour than an above-average-looking employee.

--Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, July 2005

For women, a 1% increase in body mass according to the body mass index results in a 0.6% decrease in family income.

--National Bureau of Economic Research, July 2005

More than 20% of very overweight employees have low morale; nearly twice that of employees with healthy weight.

--ComPsych, June 2005

The importance of e-mail writing skills for job effectiveness according to U.S. employees: Extremely important--41%; very important--39%; important--15%; somewhat important--4%; not very important--1%.

--Information Mapping, August 2005

Nearly 40% of all workers--or 50 million employees--in the U.S. are mobile.

--Yankee Group, July 2005