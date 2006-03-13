Human Resources Statistics
66% of office workers say they have some physical problems as a result of job-related stress or exertion.
--Swingline Workspace Tools, November 2006
76% of executives say they "always" or "somewhat frequently" act on information gathered during exit interviews.
--OfficeTeam, November 2006
80.8% of workers predict that there is little or no chance that they lose their job in the coming year.
--Right Management, November 2006
57% of senior executives and managers say the overall number of employees in their business will increase in the next year.
--NFI Research, November 2006
The national average increase in base compensation projected for 2007 is 3.8%.
--Robert Half International, October 2006
Nearly 40% of employees experience so much stress over personal finances that productivity suffers.
--Debt-Free America, October 2006
92% of managers say they're doing an "excellent" or "good" job managing employees; only 67% of workers agree.
--Rasmussen Reports LLC for Hudson, October 2006
Executives say their managers spend an average of 7 hours or more a week sorting out personality conflicts among staff members.
--Accountemps, October 2006
42% of executives say they've noticed a rise in businesses awarding inflated titles.
--Korn/Ferry, October 2006
Workers can waste more than 20 hours of company time per month thinking about personal finances.
--Debt-Free America, October 2006
37% of Americans say they would prefer to have a male boss; 43% are indifferent.
--The Gallup Poll, September 2006
83% of CEOs believe that the workforce is the single largest expense for their businesses.
--PricewaterhouseCoopers, September 2006
49% of CEOs are concerned that a shortage of qualified workers could limit the growth of their company in the year ahead.
--PricewaterhouseCoopers, September 2006
19% of 401(k) participants are enrolled in a defined contribution plan, but defer nothing.
--Harris Interactive, September 2006
84% of executives say it takes just one or two typographical errors in a resume to remove a candidate from consideration; 47% said one typo is a deciding factor.
--OfficeTeam, September 2006
30% of executives say motivating their employees is their toughest challenge.
--The Creative Group, September 2006
35% of executives say the most important benefit of using interim workers is to help avoid overstaffing.
--Accountemps, September 2006
32% of adult US workers listen to music at work on an MP3 player or similar device; 79% say it improves their job satisfaction and/or productivity.
--Harris Interactive, September 2006
46% of new hires leave their jobs within the first year.
--eBullpen, September 2006
59% of employers believe that less than half of all candidates interviewed for a position are qualified.
--eBullpen, September 2006
63% of those who do not feel treated with respect intend to leave within two years.
--Sirota Survey Intelligence, July 2006
33% of management and 43% of non-management employees think their companies are not doing enough to deal with poor performers.
--Sirota Survey Intelligence, July 2006
Working caregivers cost employers $33.6 billion each year in lost productivity.
--MetLife Mature Market Institute, July 2006
2.4% of employees leave the workforce entirely to be caregivers.
--MetLife Mature Market Institute, July 2006
27.5% of full-time workers had a flexible schedule; up from 12.4% 20 years ago.
--Bureua of Labor Statistics, July 2006
28% of women prefer to have a male boss.
--Vault, July 2006
56% of women feel that at one time or another they have been disadvantaged in the workplace because of their gender.
--Vault, July 2006
11% of small business owners who currently offer healthcare benefits say they may not do so in 2007.
--SurePayroll, July 2006
To enjoy uninterrupted time off, 11% of workers have blamed bad wireless connections to avoid work while away.
--CareerBuilder, July 2006
52% of employees say businesses are not doing enough to promote employee health.
--Ranstad USA, July 2006
36% of executives say August is the best month for employees to take vacations.
--Accountemps, June 2006
85% of employee morale sharply descreases after their first 6 months on the job.
--Sirota Survey Intelligence, June 2006
Employees are 15 times more enthusiastic when equity, achievement and camaraderie are all present in the workplace.
--Sirota Survey Intelligence, June 2006
Over 50% of Fortune 500 companies now offer domestic partner benefits to employees.
--The Human Rights Campaign, June 2006
40% of workers said water cooler conversations increase productivity by providing opportunities for bonding; only 21% of executives agreed.
--OfficeTeam, June 2006
4.1% of workers tested positive for drugs in 2005; down from 13.6% in 1988.
--Quest Diagnostics, June 2006
71% of workers say they have no desire to become boss at their workplace.
--OfficeTeam, June 2006
More than 1/3 of workers with less than one year of tenure on the job contributed to their 401(k) plan last year.
--Hewitt Associates, May 2006
61% of adults say that a company should have the freedom to decide for itself the benefits it offers to its employees and their spouses or partners.
--Harris Interactive, May 2006
63% of small businesses say they are concerned about their company's ability to provide a benefits package that will attract and retain employees.
--Aflac, June 2006
49% of small business say they cannot attract and retain top quality employees without offering competitive health benefits.
--Aflac, June 2006
58% of small businesses say that "it is important to financially help employees with health challenges and medical emergencies".
--Aflac, June 2006
87% of employees say that working with a low performer has made them want to change jobs.
--Leadership IQ, June 2006
93% of employees say that working with a low performer has decreased their productivity.
--Leadership IQ, June 2006
41% of Americans say now is a good time to find a quality job.
--The Gallup Poll, June 2006
84% of college students say a strong health plan is more important than base salary; that's up from 38% last year.
--Universum Communications, May 2006
70% of businesses say they are providing raises in 2006.
--International Profit Associates Small business Research Board, April 2006
Employees paid 82% of the annual premium costs for their workers' health coverage.
--The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, May 2006
70% of small businesses say they are concerned with their ability to provide affordable health coverage for employees.
--Aflac, May 2006
46% of small businesses say that increasing health care costs have negatively impacted their employees' wages.
--Aflac, May 2006
Only 7% of small businesses currently offer Health Savings Accounts to their employees.
--Aflac, May 2006
53% of senior level executives say they are dissatisfied with their current job; 72% are planning to leave within the next 6 months.
--ExecuNet, April 2006
81% of senior executives and managers said that recruiting new employees is more difficult than retaining valued employees.
--NFI Research, May 2006
63% of CIOs say they're providing professional development opportunities to retain their best people.
--Robert Half Technology, March 2006
87% of managers say they believe they do an excellent job of recognizing their administrative staff's contributions; 76% of the admin staff agreed.
--OfficeTeam, April 2006
95% of employers in the states most affected by Hurricane Katrina say they will keep their planned 2006 salary increases.
--Salary.com, April 2006
53% of workers say their employers are very supportive of their efforts to achieve work/life balance.
--OfficeTeam, March 2006
Median 2005 pay among chief executives for the 100 largest corporations in the U.S. increased 25%; the typical American workers only saw a 3.1% increase.
--USA Today, April 2006
25% of workers go job hunting on their work computer even though they believe their boss monitors their internet use.
--Hudson Highland Group Inc., March 2006
12% of CIOs intend to expand their IT departments in the second half of 2006.
--Robert Half Technology, March 2006
71% of human resources managers say businesses are embracing formal coaching as an employee-development method.
--Society of Human Resource Management, April 2006
57% of CEOs in the top U.S. companies have increased pay-for-performance elements in their executives' compensation package.
--Business Roundtable, March 2006
57% of Fortune 500 marketing departments plan on hiring additional marketers this year.
--Aquent Marketing Staffing, March 2006
54% of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgenders say gay-friendly nondiscrimination and anti-harassment policies are critical to their decision about where they decide to work.
--Lambda Legal/Deloitte Financial Advisory Services LLP, April 2006
39% of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgenders say they have experienced some form of anti-gay discrimination or harassment in the workplace.
--Lambda Legal/Deloitte Financial Advisory Services LLP, April 2006
19% of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgenders report barriers in promotion because of their sexual orientation.
--Lambda Legal/Deloitte Financial Advisory Services LLP, April 2006
Roughly 50% of CFOs say their organization doesn't reimburse staff for the continuing education units required to maintain their professional certifications.
--Robert Half Finance & Accounting, April 2006
75% of small businesses surveyed were aware of direct deposit, but only 26% use the service to pay employees.
--NACHA, April 2006
42.7% of resumes contained one or more significant inaccuracies.
--ResumeDoctor.com, February 2006
70% of job seekers say they would prefer working for a medium or small employer compared to a large company.
--CollegeGrad.com, February 2006
Businesses expect to hire 14.5% more new college grads this year compared to last.
--National Association of Colleges and Employers, February 2006
40% of employers worldwide are having difficulty filling positions due to the lack of suitable talent available in their markets.
--Manpower Inc., February 2006
There are 7.2 million illegal immigrants in the workforce.
--Pew Hispanic Center, March 2006
82% of employee benefit specialists say they are trying to redesign some or all of their healthcare and employee welfare programs.
--Deloitte Consulting LLP/Society of Certified Employee Benefit Specialists, February 2006
31% of managers say if they could have one wish at work, it would be to develop a new skill.
--Accountemps, December 2005
In nearly 1 in 5 on-the-job fatalities, the person who dies tests positive for either alcohol, drugs or both.
--University at Buffalo's Research Institute on Addictions, January 2006
43% of 26-39-year-olds expect to leave their job within three years; 39% see no opportunity for advancement at their present job.
--University of Phoenix, November 2005
44% of executives believe workers are less productive the week before a major holiday while 23% of managers feel employees are more productive.
--Accountemps, November 2005
42% of workers in private industry are not entitled to sick time.
--Bureau of Labor Statistics, November 2005
12% of executives believe companies should offer employees cash incentives to exercise regularly.
--TheLadders.com, November 2005
Only 59% of a manager's time adds value to their organization.
--Mark Ellwood, November 2005
25% of people in the labor force visit blogs while at work, spending an average of 3.5 hours per week viewing them.
--Advertising Age, October 2005
80% of workers show up to work sick.
--OfficeTeam, October 2005
51% of Gen Xers said they'd quit if another employer offered them the chance to telecommute.
--Researchers Charlotte and Laura Shelton, October 2005
The average Gen X worker in his 20s stays at each job for only 1.1 year.
--Researchers Charlotte and Laura Shelton, October 2005
The number of workers who want positions with greater responsibility in the workplace decreased by 19% within the past 10 years.
--Families and Work Institute, October 2005
63% of workers don't believe they could do a better job than their boss.
--OfficeTeam, October 2005
71% of workers say they would rather not take the helm of their company.
--OfficeTeam, October 2005
43% of employees called in sick in 2004 when they weren't sick at all.
--Careerbuilder.com, October 2005
Wednesday is the most common day for employees to call in "sick."
--Careerbuilder.com, October 2005
46% of newly-hired employees will fail within 18 months.
--Leadership IQ, September 2005
Only 17% of employers surveyed give their contract staff an "excellent" rating compared to 33% of their permanent staff.
--Yoh, September 2005
Firms with fewer than 20 employees annually spend $7,647 per employee to comply with federal regulations; employers with more than 500 employees only pay $5,282.
--SBA Office of Advocacy, September 2005
More than half of workers say they wouldn't object to biometric tracking at work, including time and attendance: 52% wouldn't mind, 28% see it as privacy invasion, and 20% aren't sure.
--American Payroll Association, September 2005
The top five reasons why new hires fail: 26% coachability, 23% emotional intelligence, 17% motivation, 15% temperamant, and 11% technical competence.
--Leadership IQ, September 2005
On average, a worker with below-average looks earns 9% less per hour than an above-average-looking employee.
--Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, July 2005
For women, a 1% increase in body mass according to the body mass index results in a 0.6% decrease in family income.
--National Bureau of Economic Research, July 2005
More than 20% of very overweight employees have low morale; nearly twice that of employees with healthy weight.
--ComPsych, June 2005
The importance of e-mail writing skills for job effectiveness according to U.S. employees: Extremely important--41%; very important--39%; important--15%; somewhat important--4%; not very important--1%.
--Information Mapping, August 2005
Nearly 40% of all workers--or 50 million employees--in the U.S. are mobile.
--Yankee Group, July 2005