Marketing and Advertising Statistics

<b></b>

March 13, 2006 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

79% of marketers are unfamiliar with the phrase web 2.0.

--Zoomerang, November 2006

Internet advertising revenues jumped 33% in the third quarter of 2006 compared to 2005; totaling $4 billion. --Interactive Advertising Bureau/PricewaterhouseCoopers, November 2006

Telephone and e-mail produce the highest response rate at 2.60% and 2.45% for direct marketing media channels for generating leads.

--Direct Marketing Association, November 2006

Viral video marketing campaigns increase clickthrough rates by 750%.

--MarketingExperiments.com, November 2006

Viral marketing campaigns produce 750% more clickthroughs than traditional banner ads.

--MarketingExperiments.com, November 2006

The average 1970s city dweller was exposed to 500 to 2,000 ad messages a day; today it's up to 3,000 to 5,000.

--Yankelovich, October 2006

Companies are expected to spend $26 billion on internet classifieds by 2011.

--JupiterResearch, October 2006

Roughly 71% of computers use pop-up ad blockers.

--Arbitron/Edison Media, October 2006

It's estimated that click fraud wastes $1.3 billion.

--Outsell Inc., October 2006

27% of advertisers have slowed or stopped their pay-per-click advertising.

--Outsell Inc., October 2006

On average, advertisers estimate that 14.6% of the clicks they're for billed are fraudulent.

--Outsell Inc., October 2006

Only 7% of mobile users in the US respond to SMS-based marketing.

--M:Metrics, October 2006

57% of retailers have opt-in lists of fewer than 50,000 names.

--WebSurveyor Corp, October 2006

63.8% of retailers conduct up to three e-mail campaigns per month.

--WebSurveyor Corp, October 2006

E-mail marketing consultants consider an open rate of about 20% and a click-through rate of 4% to 5% to be a highly effective e-mail campaign.

--WebSurveyor Corp, October 2006

41.6% of retailers spend less than 1% of their total annual marketing budget on e-mail.

--WebSurveyor Corp, October 2006

Total advertiser spending on mobile messaging and display ads will grow from $1.4 billion in 2006 to $2.9 billion in 2011.

--JupiterResearch, October 2006

Direct marketing spending is expected to reach $175.2 billion in 2007; up 5.2% from 2006.

--The Direct Marketing Association, October 2006

It's expected that advertiser spending for online video will grow 71% this year.

--eMarketer, September 2006

By 2010, online video ad spending is expected to garner 8% of the $29.4 billion spent on online advertising.

--eMarketer, September 2006

The use of local search jumped 20% in 2006 from the same time the previous year.

--comScore Networks, August 2006

Large, diversified food companies are expected to spend $27.2 billion on advertising in 2007; up 5.5% from last year.

--Schonfeld & Associates, Inc., July 2006

US local online advertising spending was $1.6 billion in 2006; it's estimated to reach $2.8 billion by 2008.

--eMarketer, June 2006

Only 46% of small businesses use Google AdWords, versus 66% of large companies.

--Outsell, Inc., May 2006

24% of businesses that have been in operation 10 years or less use e-mail marketing; only 12% of older businesses do so.

--Kelsey Group, May 2006

66% of businesses that have been in operation 10 years or less use their company website for marketing; 51% of older businesses do so.

--Kelsey Group, May 2006

47% of small business owners use the internet to market or advertise their business.

--Open from American Express, May 2006

58% of adult internet users receive marketing e-mail that is appropriately targeted toward them in 2006; an increase from 53% in 2005.

--GfK NOP, March 2006

Nearly 1 in 5 consumers say they use their work e-mail address to receive personal marketing offers.

--Epsilon Interactive, March 2006

43% of cell phone users say they would be willing to pay more for a cell phone that prohibits marketing or advertising messages.

--Royal Bank of Canada's RBC Capital Markets, March 2006

11% of search engine marketing is spent on search engine optimization; 83% is spent on pay-per-click advertising.

--SEMPO, February 2006

The online channel is used by 80% of advertisers; and 90% adoption is expected by 2008.

--Outsell, Inc., February 2006

Total online marketing spending will grow 19% in 2006.

--Outsell, Inc., February 2006

Spending on search engine advertising will grow 26% in 2006.

--Outsell, Inc., February 2006

76.1% of consumers say they can remember the brand name of a promotional item they've received within the past yea.

--MarketingSherpa, February 2006

North American advertisers spent $5.75 billion on search engine marketing in 2005, a 44% increase compared to 2004.

--Search Engine Marketing Professional Organization, January 2006

Search engine marketing spending is projected to reach $11 billion in 2010.

--Search Engine Marketing Professional Organization, January 2006

88% of moms do no want companies marketing unhealthy foods to their kids.

--BSM Media, January 2006

75% of consumers planned to purchase at least one gift card in 2005.

--National Retail Federation, December 2005

31% of small business say their biggest barrier to marketing online is the cost of buying ads; 18% don't know enough about how to do it.

--Affinity Internet, November 2005

During the 2004-05 TV season, more than 100,000 product placements appeared on the six broadcast networks--a 28% increase from the previous season.

--Nielsen Media Research, October 2005

In 2004, the value of TV product placements rose 46.4% to $1.88 billion.

--PQ Media, October 2005

U.S. consumers primary source of coupons: 58.4% newspapers/magazines, 26.9% circulars/inserts, 5.7% websites, 4.4% e-mail offers/newsletter, 4.2% direct mail, 0.4% online banner ads.

--Prospevtiv/ClickZ, October 2005

U.S. spending on online local advertising will grow 26% to $3.2 billion in 2005 and is expected to reach $5.3 billion by 2010.

--Jupiter Research, September 2005

Small businesses were asked how much of their overall marketing they estimate is currently conducted online--including sales, e-commerce, leads generated through their website, and e-mail contact with customers: 75-100% of marketing efforts? 22%; 50-75% of marketing efforts? 17%; 25-50% of marketing efforts? 17%; 10-25% of marketing efforts? 21%; and less than 10%? 23%

--Affinity Internet, October 2005

Most consumers say they prefer to receive information about advertisements or promotions via snail mail. How would thye prefer marketers communicate? 51% say mail, 19% say bill inserts, 17% request no communication, 5% say e-mail, and 1% say telephone.

--Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing, September 2005

52% of consumers would be much more or somewhat more likely to purchase a product seen in a commercial versus one featured in a product placement (23%).

--FIND/SVP, August 2005

Product placement inside video games and advergaming is expected to reach $260 million by 2008, up from $79 million in 2003.

--The Yankee Group, August 2005