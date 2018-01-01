Aaron Souppouris

Senior Editor for Engadget

Apple Wants to Sell You a $300 Photo Book About Its Products
Apple

We're holding out for the BookBook Pro.
2 min read
Microsoft Has Its Own Venture Capitalism Division
Microsoft

The new division will be more like Google Ventures, which takes risks on young companies for a potentially huge return.
2 min read
Brain Break: LG Releases Weird Ad With Jason Statham for its Weird New Phone
LG

The Korean company is pitching its latest flagship as a do-everything device and selling a bunch of accessories called 'Friends' that expand its capabilities.
3 min read
Why You Shouldn't Freak Out Over Spotify's New Privacy Policy
Spotify

There are valid reasons why the company has asked to collect info stored on your phone.
6 min read
