Aaron Souppouris

Apple
Apple Wants to Sell You a $300 Photo Book About Its Products
We're holding out for the BookBook Pro.
Microsoft
Microsoft Has Its Own Venture Capitalism Division
The new division will be more like Google Ventures, which takes risks on young companies for a potentially huge return.
LG
Brain Break: LG Releases Weird Ad With Jason Statham for its Weird New Phone
The Korean company is pitching its latest flagship as a do-everything device and selling a bunch of accessories called 'Friends' that expand its capabilities.
Spotify
Why You Shouldn't Freak Out Over Spotify's New Privacy Policy
There are valid reasons why the company has asked to collect info stored on your phone.