Abass Sahrawi

Abass Sahrawi

Contributor
Co-founder and Head of Marketing, Nektoublek
Abass Sahrawi is the co-founder and Head of Marketing of Nektoublek.

More From Abass Sahrawi

The How-To: Leveraging Facebook Groups To Find Your Customers' Pain Points
Social Media Marketing

The How-To: Leveraging Facebook Groups To Find Your Customers' Pain Points

Joining Facebook groups where your prospective customers ask questions and share useful information is a smart way to understand their pain points.
5 min read
User Research: How To Get More Leads From Your Content
Content Marketing

User Research: How To Get More Leads From Your Content

By doing proper user research, you stop writing for the sake of regularly updating your blog, and start publishing content that boosts your business by responding to your ideal client's needs.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.