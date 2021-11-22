Signing out of account, Standby...
Abdulrahman M. Aljiffry
Accelerator Manager
Abdulrahman M. Aljiffry is the Accelerator Manager at Kaust Innovation.
Latest
How Saudi Arabia's TAQADAM Is Powering A New Cohort Of Global Founders
With this year's bootcamp now wrapped, our latest TAQADAM cohort will now reimagine and reignite their work before diving into the accelerator program.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Jenna Meyerson
Global services manager at Innovative Employee Solutions (IES)
-
Avi Levine
VP Star Funding, Inc.
-
Entrepreneur Deals
Entrepreneur Deals
-
Roman Kumar Vyas
CEO & Founder @ Refocus, VP of Marketing @ Coding Invaders
-
Bill Packer
COO of AFR
-
Luis Cortes
Realtor® | Investor | Serial Entrepreneur | thehustlemademedoit.com
-
Ruslan Fazlyev
CEO of Ecwid, Inc.
-
Meikhel Philogene
Founder and CEO of M.E.I. Recordings and Psalm Infinity