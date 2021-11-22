Abdulrahman M. Aljiffry

Accelerator Manager

Abdulrahman M. Aljiffry is the Accelerator Manager at Kaust Innovation.

Entrepreneurship in KSA

How Saudi Arabia's TAQADAM Is Powering A New Cohort Of Global Founders

With this year's bootcamp now wrapped, our latest TAQADAM cohort will now reimagine and reignite their work before diving into the accelerator program.

