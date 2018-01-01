Adam Shalagin

Adam Shalagin

Co-founder of Union

 

Adam Shalagin is a digital marketing veteran, with over 20 years experience with brands, including Expedia and eBay in Europe and Australia. He is the co-founder of Union, an independent media agency based in Melbourne.

More From Adam Shalagin

Starting Out With Data-Driven Marketing
Marketing

Starting Out With Data-Driven Marketing

If everyone could afford to invest in an ad tech stack to support a comprehensive data-driven marketing strategy, we'd be laughing all the way to our analytics dashboards
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.