Adam Smith is an entrepreneur, speaker and writer. He resides with his family in Colorado. Find out more about Adam at http://asmithblog.com/about.
Amazon
eBay Accuses Amazon of Trying to Steal Sellers
According to eBay, Amazon employees sent thousands of messages to eBay sellers to get them to move over to Amazon Marketplace. This could mean Amazon has broken California law as well as its own user agreement.
Entrepreneurs
4 Truths Found in Fighting for Passion
Passion gets you excited, keeps you curious and helps you produce your best work.
Older Entrepreneurs
Older Entrepreneurs Who Fight Fear Find the Bravery to Embrace Hope
Research shows that businesses started by older people, on average, are more successful than those started by their younger counterparts.