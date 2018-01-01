Adam Wren is a freelance writer in Indianapolis, Ind., where he is a contributing editor at Indianapolis Monthly magazine. He covers topics ranging from entrepreneurship to education, and worked as a researcher on the book Finding the Next Steve Jobs by Atari founder Nolan Bushnell and Gene Stone. He earned his master's in journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School. Visit his website: adamwren.net. Follow him on Twitter: @adamwren.