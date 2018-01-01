Adina Genn and Harold Kestenbaum

Harold Kestenbaum and Adina M. Genn co-authored So You Want to Franchise Your Business , available from Entrepreneur Press. Harold Kestenbaum has specialized in franchise law for more than 30 years, working on more than 100 franchise concepts. The former franchise and general counsel to Sbarro Inc. and national franchisor of more than 900 restaurants, he currently serves as counsel to New York City law firm Ruskin Moscou Faltischek and sits on the board of directors of four major franchise companies.

Adina M. Genn is an award-winning journalist who has written for The New York Times and the Long Island Business News. She is also the co-author of Everything I Know About Business I Learned at McDonald''s: The 7 Leadership Principles That Drive Break-Out Success . In 2007, the SBA named her New York''s Small Business Journalist of the Year.