Adina Genn and Harold Kestenbaum

Harold Kestenbaum and Adina M. Genn co-authored So You Want to Franchise Your Business , available from Entrepreneur Press. Harold Kestenbaum has specialized in franchise law for more than 30 years, working on more than 100 franchise concepts. The former franchise and general counsel to Sbarro Inc. and national franchisor of more than 900 restaurants, he currently serves as counsel to New York City law firm Ruskin Moscou Faltischek and sits on the board of directors of four major franchise companies.

Adina M. Genn is an award-winning journalist who has written for The New York Times and the Long Island Business News. She is also the co-author of Everything I Know About Business I Learned at McDonald''s: The 7 Leadership Principles That Drive Break-Out Success . In 2007, the SBA named her New York''s Small Business Journalist of the Year.

More From Adina Genn and Harold Kestenbaum

Ways to Support Franchisees During a Time of Escalating Costs
Franchises

Ways to Support Franchisees During a Time of Escalating Costs

Use these tips to attract more franchisees and help them cut costs.
6 min read
Innovation Helps Franchises Grow
Franchises

Innovation Helps Franchises Grow

Even in a sinking economy, flexibility and creativity keep high-demand franchise concepts spreading.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.