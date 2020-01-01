Aditya Saxena is Vice President APAC at iQuanti, a position in which he leads business growth and oversees global engagement teams. Aditya has deep expertise in strategy formulation and has worked on the growth market entries and digital expansion plans of several global corporations. He specialises in data analytics and media attribution, audience insights and targeting solutions, and plays an instrumental role in crafting a solution strategy for iQuanti’s clients. Aditya has over 15 years of strategy and consulting experience and has led several global, multi-million dollar strategic programs for Fortune 100 organizations. In the past, he has formulated strategies to grow revenues and increase efficiency. He has also played the role of strategic advisor to influential boards and CXOs. In addition to having expertise in digital channels, he also has expertise in traditional channels.