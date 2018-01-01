Adriaan van Wyk

Guest Writer

CEO of K2

Adriaan van Wyk is the CEO of K2, a leading enterprise organization that creates and helps run business applications, including forms, workflow, data and reports. Van Wyk and his co-founders have grown K2 from a small South African startup into a global company whose software is used by millions of people and more than a dozen Fortune 100 companies. Van Wyk currently lives with his family in Seattle, Wash.