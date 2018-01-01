Adrian Davis

Adrian Davis, the author of Human-to-Human Selling: How to Sell Real and Lasting Value in an Increasingly Digital and Fast-Paced World, is a Certified Speaking Professional (CSP) and an expert in strategic selling and account management.

More From Adrian Davis

To Have a Successful Meeting With Executives, Salespeople Need to P.U.S.H.
Ready for Anything

To Have a Successful Meeting With Executives, Salespeople Need to P.U.S.H.

Skip 'consultative selling' and focus on this strategy instead.
3 min read
Becoming Indispensable to Your Customers
Customer Service

Becoming Indispensable to Your Customers

Your approach to value creation must begin with, be in partnership with and end with the customer
3 min read
Improve Your Sales Team's Performance by Mastering These 5 Fundamentals
Ready for Anything

Improve Your Sales Team's Performance by Mastering These 5 Fundamentals

In the world of complex business-to-business selling there is no such thing as a born salesperson.
5 min read
5 Tips on Assigning Ownership to Key Sales Accounts
Ready for Anything

5 Tips on Assigning Ownership to Key Sales Accounts

More often than not, multiple salespeople sell different product lines into an account deemed critical. When the question of account ownership surfaces, here is how to handle it.
4 min read
4 Secrets for Navigating the New Sales World
Ready for Anything

4 Secrets for Navigating the New Sales World

With new trends emerging, the sales landscape is changing. Here are a few tips on how salespeople can adapt.
4 min read
