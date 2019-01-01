At the heart of everything we do is the commitment to be Always There for you, whether it’s responding to an alarm or an email. Our portfolio of security services includes high-tech security systems, 24-hour monitoring and Armed Response, as well as professional guarding and management. Withprotecting your home or business, you can rest assured knowing your security is taken care of. For over 150 years ADT has been responding to the needs of its clients. Way back in 1874 the American District Telegraph Company, A-D-T was formed through the amalgamation of several small telegraph delivery companies.