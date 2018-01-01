Akber Naqvi

Akber R. Naqvi is Executive Director at Al Masah Capital Management Limited. Formerly at Daman Investments, Akber brings in 15 years of extensive portfolio and fund management experience in the United States as well as the MENA region. He has long standing relationships with multiple large and small international companies and banks as well as investment houses and has developed a insight into the managing of portfolios and funds within a variety of market cycles. In his previous roles, he has worked with Standard Chartered Bank and on Wall Street with Electronic Trading Group.

Four Industry Sectors That UAE Entrepreneurs (And Investors) Should Be Interested In
Four Industry Sectors That UAE Entrepreneurs (And Investors) Should Be Interested In

For entrepreneurs who are on a look out for sectors to invest in the UAE economy, we comb through some of the most popular sectors in the country, and highlight what makes these sectors attractive for potential investors.
6 min read
