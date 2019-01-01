Akshita Gandhi is an international artist, a young business leader, and a philanthropist. A graduate in B.B.A, Finance and Economics from the American University in Dubai she pursued her MFA in Fine Arts from the Lotus Institute in Dubai. Growing up under the mentorship of her father, Mr. Nikhil Gandhi, pioneer of the infrastructure sector, Akshita has been engaged with business early on in her life. Akshita helms critical nation-building projects, which have strong fundamentals developing logistics, maritime infrastructure. She recently founded the Dua Foundation that aims to empower vulnerable members of society by providing a platform, which will enable them to gain financial independence via their art skills.