Alain is Associate Vice-President for Digital Consulting solutions in HCL Technologies’ Digital & Analytics practice. With over two decades of international experience in business transformation, organizational change management and talent management, Alain is a recognized expert in driving large-scale transformations and helping organizations and their leaders navigate the complex waters of digital transformation.
About Alain Paolini
Growth Strategies
Digital Transformation Is Upending Talent Expectations
Leaders are realizing that bringing along their talent, and addressing talent challenges, has never been more critical to the success of their transformation efforts