Alan G. Robinson and Dean M. Schroeder are award-winning authors, consultants and educators. They are the co-authors of Ideas Are Free and The Idea-Driven Organization: Unlocking the Power in Bottom-Up Ideas. They have advised hundreds of organizations in more than 25 countries around the world on how to improve their creativity, innovativeness and overall performance. Follow them at @alangrobinson and @deanmschroeder.