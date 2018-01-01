Alex Barker

Alex Barker

Guest Writer
Chief Life Experimenter at www.66dayexperiment.com

Alex Barker is an online business coach that loves to experiment on his life and business. That's why he trials 66-day experiments such as reading a book a day, having sex daily and exercising his chicken legs every day. His mission is to help men and women find a disciplined approach to success in life and business at www.66dayexperiment.com

More From Alex Barker

Online Courses May Not Be as Valuable as You Hope
Startup Basics

Online Courses May Not Be as Valuable as You Hope

Sometimes it's just best to get in there and get your feet wet. You don't have to be a master before starting your business.
5 min read
Seeking Passive Income Is a Death Sentence for Aspiring Entrepreneurs
Ready for Anything

Seeking Passive Income Is a Death Sentence for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

New entrepreneurs should consider passive income only after a business model is established.
5 min read
The Surprising 'Superpower' Billionaires Want That You May Already Have
Books

The Surprising 'Superpower' Billionaires Want That You May Already Have

It's not making money. It revolves around something that, if you're smart, you're already doing every day.
5 min read
Why Entrepreneurs Shouldn't Be On Every Social Network
Social Media

Why Entrepreneurs Shouldn't Be On Every Social Network

When it comes to selecting and using various platforms, less is more.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.