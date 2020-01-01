About Alex Gheordanescu
Alex Gheordanescu is Advisor, Concerto TIC. Over the past 13 years, he has worked in various roles, starting in operations, moving into the commercial side of organizations, developing and conceptualizing products, and then being naturally drawn into the ever-evolving growth marketing segment of businesses. Working in the UAE's dynamic market for over a decade, he has had the opportunity to apply his knowledge and develop his business acumen in some of the most ambitious organizations and across a variety of projects. These including encompassing the development and growth of IHG’s MENA loyalty programs, driving the industry-recognized IHG Rewards Club IMEA, leading Emaar's Group Loyalty marketing strategies, and launching the awarded Emirates NBD 'U By Emaar' Visa credit card. A strategic thinker with entrepreneurship at the core of his heart, he joins his wife Mihaela Nina in inspiring and empowering regional businesses via a sustainable avenue, ethical practices and positive impact.
More From Alex Gheordanescu
Remote Workers
Being Productive While Living The Work-From-Home Life: The How-To
A few best practices that you can implement in order to stay productive, be efficient, and maintain high professional results.