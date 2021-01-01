About Alex Tapper
Alex Tapper is the head of client strategy and services at Frogslayer, a custom software-development and digital-innovation firm. Clients partner with Frogslayer to rapidly build, launch and scale software products and digitals platforms that create new revenue streams and competitive advantages.
