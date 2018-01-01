Alexandra Krasne

Technology
Buy, Lease--or Move to Cloud Computing?
Your trusty old office computers are likely chugging along with the power of a 20-year-old Oldsmobile climbing Mt. Everest, gamely working hard to complete ever more complicated and varied tasks for your company's employees.
Technology
Seven Essential Ways to Cut Your Tech Costs
Technology costs can easily eat away any budget--a few software upgrades and new systems here, another IT person to manage your network there--and before you know it, you've completely eroded your profits.