Alok Arora

Founder and CEO, LingosMio.com

5 ways to channel freelance force for your startup
Freelancing

5 ways to channel freelance force for your startup

A lot of the times, the difficulty lies not in finding freelancers but in delegation of the work.
4 min read
How to build products users love
Startup Tips

How to build products users love

A lot of companies as they scale are not able to provide the customer support.
5 min read
6 ways to find ideal partners for your start-up
Co-founders

6 ways to find ideal partners for your start-up

No matter how good the idea is, if you cannot get a nice group of people together to execute, your plan is bound to fail.
4 min read
7 effective ways to acquire your first 1,000 customers
Finding Customers

7 effective ways to acquire your first 1,000 customers

Getting to the first 1,000 users is not the most important thing. It's important to speak to the users & understand what motivates them to use products such as yours.
5 min read
