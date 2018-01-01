Amanda Schnieders

Amanda Schnieders

Guest Writer

Amanda Schnieders is a marketing specialist at Chronus mentoring software. A believer in the innovative capabilities of the modern workplace, she focuses on how human engagement can improve employee productivity and growth in an organization.

More From Amanda Schnieders

Mentors

A mishandled mentoring program can end up doing more harm than good.
6 min read
Women Leaders

While many women, for many different reasons, take a career off-ramp for a number of reasons, most don't want to be stuck in a cul-de-sac.
7 min read
Investors

You've worked hard to negotiate through the right networks and land this meeting. Don't let a lack of preparation and practice keep you from getting in the game.
5 min read
