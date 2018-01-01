Amber Dermoudy

Amber Dermoudy

Senior social strategist, APAC, Spredfast

More From Amber Dermoudy

How Blockchain Can Influence Social Media
Social Media

How Blockchain Can Influence Social Media

It will compel platforms to reorganize their sharing algorithm, data security policy, and payment methods
4 min read
Why Influencer Marketing is the Game Changer for Business
Influencer Marketing

Why Influencer Marketing is the Game Changer for Business

Influencer marketing is a product of many content-driven campaigns that have characterised the digital era up to this point
4 min read
How AI is Changing the Face of Customer Service
Technology

How AI is Changing the Face of Customer Service

In a study by Forrester, messaging was found to be the No.1 customer service channel preferred by consumers in South Korea, Singapore, India and the US
4 min read
Why Influencer Marketing is the Game Changer for Business
Social Media

Why Influencer Marketing is the Game Changer for Business

Its merit as a marketing tool lies in how modern consumers pay less attention to a brand unless it's promoted by a peer or trusted source
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.