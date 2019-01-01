My Queue

Ameve Sharma

Founder, Kapiva Ayurveda

About Ameve Sharma

Ameve has spent five years in his family business and worked with the global management consulting firm McKinsey to gain a much bigger exposure, before his own entrepreneurial plunge. His stint at McKinsey gave him a bird’s eye view of India’s changing consumer landscape and inspired him to launch Kapiva – a brand improving people’s lives through better quality foods packed with the goodness of nature.

