Amin Nayyar

Amin Nayyar

CEO, ANA Design

Brainchild of Amin Nayyar,  ANA Design specializes in conceiving modern, high-caliber solutions based on the design philosophy of constantly seeking to produce excellence and high quality work within a stated budget. The company has successfully delivered numerous projects to not only the domestic market but successfully pierced through international barriers to reach architectural milestones in  Middle East and West Africa. Integrating architecture and sustainable strategies is the prime nucleus of the company. The firm works across various sectors like retail, education, commercial and process industries.

More From Amin Nayyar

Five Emerging Trends in Workplace Architecture for 2019
Workplaces

Five Emerging Trends in Workplace Architecture for 2019

Over the last few years, more companies and industries are realizing the importance of an "identifiable" workspace
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.