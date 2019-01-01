My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Amine Housni

Amine Housni

Contributor
Regional Manager - Middle East, Blueground

About Amine Housni

Amine Housni is the Regional Manager of Middle East operations at Blueground. He has more than six years of experience in finance, investment banking, and alternative investments, including private equity, with a special focus on technology, media, telecom, and real estate sectors in emerging markets. Amine earned an MBA from INSEAD, a Master’s degree in strategy from Essec Business School, and a Master’s of engineering from ENSICAEN (National Superior School of Engineering & Research Centre).

More From Amine Housni

Delivering A Stand-Out Experience With Your Tech Product Begins With A Commitment To Your Customer
Tech Startups

Delivering A Stand-Out Experience With Your Tech Product Begins With A Commitment To Your Customer

Technology is shaping trends, driving change, revolutionizing every corner of business– and being able to leverage this shift is, in our own experience, the key to taking any startup global in the digital era.
5 min read