Amit Bhasin

Amit Bhasin

Co-founder at GoMechanic

An MBA and engineer, Amit Bhasin has created a name for himself in the industry for his previous stints at renowned firms like Hay Group and OYO Rooms. A true blue believer and doer, Amit put his entrepreneurial plans into action with GoMechanic.

With GoMechanic, Amit aims to create a branded and tightly controlled network of car repair workshops offering the customer a seamless, reliable and transparent experience. He believes in the use of technology as a lever to build trust and efficiency in the entire automotive repairs value chain.

Amit has a management degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Ahemdabad and Bachelors degree from DCE (Delhi Technological University).

More From Amit Bhasin

#4 Ways Shared Economy is Shaping Success Stories in the Startup Ecosystem
shared economy

#4 Ways Shared Economy is Shaping Success Stories in the Startup Ecosystem

Globally, sharing economy has given birth to many success stories, which are today giving incumbents a run for their money
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.