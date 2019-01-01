More From Amit Singh
Franchises
How This Raymond Franchise has Stood The Test of Time For Last Three Generations
Prakash Aswani, Raymond Franchisee, is ably continuing the business that has stood the test of time for the last three generations. However, he is not alone; the family of five runs the business which has grown big with seven Raymond brand stores.
Franchise
How Electric Vehicles Rev Up Business Opportunities
India's electric vehicles market received a boost in Budget 2019. Although at the cost of already bleeding internal combustion engine vehicles market, the EV segment offers a slew of lucrative business opportunities.