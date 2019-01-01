Amit Singh

Assistant Editor (Franchise)

How This Raymond Franchise has Stood The Test of Time For Last Three Generations

Prakash Aswani, Raymond Franchisee, is ably continuing the business that has stood the test of time for the last three generations. However, he is not alone; the family of five runs the business which has grown big with seven Raymond brand stores.
How Electric Vehicles Rev Up Business Opportunities

India's electric vehicles market received a boost in Budget 2019. Although at the cost of already bleeding internal combustion engine vehicles market, the EV segment offers a slew of lucrative business opportunities.
