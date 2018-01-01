Amy Frengley

Amy Frengley

Strategy Director, Omnia FZ LLC

Amy Frengley is the Strategy Director at Omnia FZ LLC, where she oversees all strategic direction and implementation of the agency’s key branding projects. Having previously worked as a Managing Partner at Brandsmiths, part of the All About Brand network, and then embarking on a successful freelance career, Amy and her team now provide Omnia with a bolstered strategy offering.

More From Amy Frengley

The How-To: Rebranding Your Business
Branding

The How-To: Rebranding Your Business

Refining can and should also be a strategically led endeavor, and reach into the realms of tone of voice, vision, mission, values and other non-visual elements too- not just the tangible touch-points.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.