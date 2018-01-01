Guest Writer

Author, Speaker, Globalization Consultant

Amy Karam is a passionate speaker, consultant, author and corporate instructor of Stanford University professional development courses, as well as her own workshops. As a global expansion expert, Karam has worked with over 50 countries and at companies such as Apple, Cisco, Visa, Nationwide, Capital One, SAP, Bell Canada and AT&T. Karam poured her experience and her desire to influence change into her book, The China Factor: Leveraging Emerging Business Strategies to Compete, Grow and Win in the New Global Economy.