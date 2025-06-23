Andreas Hassellöf
Bio
Andreas Hassellöf is the founder of Ombori and Phygrid.
Phygrid is a Dubai-based company focused on bringing AI out of the cloud and into the real world, transforming cities, retailers, and public spaces with real-time smart devices and robotics.
Latest
Growth Strategies
AI at the Edge: The Future of Smart Cities and How Entrepreneurs Can Get Involved
Edge AI changes how a traffic light works, how a building cools itself, or how a shop knows when to restock. And in the Middle East, we have the opportunity to lead.