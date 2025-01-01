Andrei Mincov
Bio
Andrei Mincov is the founder and CEO of Trademark Factory®, which offers trademark registration services with a guaranteed result for a guaranteed budget. He began his career as an intellectual property lawyer nearly 30 years ago, helping his father, a renowned Russian composer, defend his copyrights against unauthorized use in a commercial. Now based in Dubai, Andrei helps businesses and entrepreneurs from around the world secure and protect their brands in North America.
Latest
Growth Strategies
Mistakes To Avoid When Planning a North American Expansion
The worst thing you can do is build your brand locally—only to realize that someone else already owns your brand in North America when you're ready to expand.