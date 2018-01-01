Guest Writer

Co-Founder and CEO of Kato.im

Andrei Soroker is the co-Founder and CEO of Kato.im, a company that builds real-time communication software for large and distributed companies. Soroker lived in Siberia before moving to San Francisco as a teenager, where he attended Ruth Asawa School of The Arts, majoring in visual art. He holds a BS in computer science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, where he also earned a private pilot license (multi-engine land). He lives in Oakland, Calif., with his wife and three children.