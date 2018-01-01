Andrew Morris

Andrew Morris

Partner, Banks Legal

Andrew Morris is a Partner at Banks Legal, an established boutique legal consulting firm based in the UAE since 2009. It is a group of commercially-minded lawyers with particular strengths in corporate and commercial law. Banks Legal has a deep network of trusted partners to find solutions for clients, whatever their legal requirements.

More From Andrew Morris

Be Prepared: Seven Legal Considerations UAE SMEs Should Keep In Mind For 2018
Growth Strategies

Here are seven factors SMEs should consider to minimize the chance of any legal issues that may arise for them.
6 min read
