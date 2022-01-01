Signing out of account, Standby...
Angela Cox, PhD
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder and Kindness Ambassador
Angela Cox, Ph.D., is an organizational effectiveness consultant and founder of Three Kindnesses.
Follow Angela Cox, PhD on Social
Latest
The Best Leadership Skill You Can Develop Right Now
If you want to lead a high-performing team, there are no substitutes for creating a safe environment.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Henny Yeshanew
Marketing Director, Consultant, Investor
-
Scott Greenberg
Franchise Expert, Speaker & Author
-
Ishan Goel
Founder of Goel Strategies
-
Krishna Athal
CEO of National Aviation Academy (India)
-
Scott Miker
Author, Speaker, Business Operations Professional
-
Hila Levy-Loya
VP of Customer Success & Experience at monday.com
-
Kalon Gutierrez
Consultant, Advisor & Entrepreneur
-
Adebukola Ajao
Digital Media Consultant