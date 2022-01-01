Angie Colee

Angie Colee helps creative entrepreneurs conquer fears, break through anxiety blocks and start or grow a business with rockstar confidence. She's the host of the "Permission to Kick Ass" podcast and travels full time with her cat, Stella.

https://permissiontokickass.com/

Side Hustle

The 'Stress-Free Side Hustle' Is Not a Thing

Building a business involves a lot of adjectives, but "easy" isn't one of them.

