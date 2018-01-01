Aniketh Jain

Managing Director- Cloud at Kaleyra

Aniketh Jain is the co-founder and CEO at Solutions Infini Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., one of Asia’s fastest growing Cloud Communications Company in India. He is responsible for building strategic partnerships, liaising with network operators, finance and regulatory authorities, spearheading marketing initiatives, inventing new products & driving sales.

He is also an ambitious entrepreneur and maintains a 360 degree approach on things to enhance the overall business trajectory. He identifies the problem zones and intelligently levels the uneven playing field to ensure continuous growth and success of the organization.He extends his role bringing in new opportunities, standardize strategic planning and marketing and leads upfront in discovering new collaborations for the organization. He is a key player for drafting effectual product ideas and fortifying of perpetual product enhancement.

Born and raised in Bangalore, he attended the prestigious Holy saint school and later completed his graduation in Computer Applications from Sri BhagawanMahaveer Jain College and TSME Program from IIM Ahmedabad.

 

He has activelyparticipated in various eventsin school and college. During his free time, he actively spends time in networking, photography, reading, travelling and cooking.

 

More From Aniketh Jain

How Cloud Telephony Will Benefit SMEs in 2019
Technology

How Cloud Telephony Will Benefit SMEs in 2019

Cloud telephony lets you scale your business according to market demand by allowing you to work remotely
5 min read
How is Big Data Streamlining Business Operations
Big Data

How is Big Data Streamlining Business Operations

Big Data has the ability to segment the data and channelize the insights by extracting more data from existing resources
4 min read
Start-ups That Made a Fortune by Bootstrapping
Bootstrapping

Start-ups That Made a Fortune by Bootstrapping

No additional funding is involved in bootstrapping and hence the risk of failure is higher
4 min read
5 Questions to Ask Yourself before Burning Cash
cash

5 Questions to Ask Yourself before Burning Cash

Just spending lots of money won't guarantee a good return unless you invest it wisely!
4 min read
