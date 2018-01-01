Anil Kumar Prasanna

Anil Kumar Prasanna

Contributor
CEO, AxisRooms
Founded by Anil Kumar Prasanna, Ravi Taneja and Leema Rosali in 2011, AxisRooms is a technology-based channel management system that helps hoteliers improve their distribution, both for online and offline channels. Whether it is getting adequate exposure for the property or allocating the correct price for rooms in time, AxisRooms’s single dashboard gives hoteliers a seamless experience in inventory management. Using this, hotels have a better visibility of the demand and are able to serve guests better. Currently, it has 6500+ hotels on its platform spread across 20+ countries including brands like CGH Earth, Leisure Hotels, OYO Rooms, Fab Hotels, Keys Hotels, Samode Hotels, and ITC WelcomHeritage etc. It is backed by Seedfund, India's leading early-stage venture capital fund.

More From Anil Kumar Prasanna

Here are the Challenges and Opportunity for Vacation Rental Owners
Tourism

Here are the Challenges and Opportunity for Vacation Rental Owners

Your secondary property is not going to remain a bad investment as we will tell you how to generate handsome income from it
4 min read
The Future of Revenue Management
Revenue

The Future of Revenue Management

Let's see how revenue can be managed with the help of modern technology and how big chains are using it today
3 min read
How Innovative Sales and Marketing Ideas will Act as a Boon for Hotels
Hotels

How Innovative Sales and Marketing Ideas will Act as a Boon for Hotels

All efforts to drive more business should stem from the standpoint of showing that you care for your guests.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.