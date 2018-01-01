Anindita Ganguly

Anindita Ganguly

Former Trainee Writer, Entrepreneur India

More From Anindita Ganguly

Decoding The Global Wings
Global Expansion

Gone are the days when global expansion was possible for only the likes of Tatas and Ambanis
4 min read
Looking For Product Innovation Techniques? This Entrepreneur's Story Would Help You
Product Innovation

In a country where speaking the language of the birds and the bees is forbidden, this entrepreneur forays into lovemaking furniture space and fights the taboo till he succeeds.
3 min read
Taking Independent Career Decision? This Entrepreneur's Journey Will Help You
next generation

Despite being a scion of Embassy Group, junior Virwani did not hesitate before taking an independent decision of bringing Wework in India
2 min read
This Entrepreneur Kept Unwinding Strategies Unless He Nailed His First Customer
Customer Acquisition

Acquiring your competitor on the grounds of technological innovation is a brave step towards growth. This untrodden road was taken by Get My Parking's Rasik Pansare post several challenges to nail his first major project.
3 min read
How This Entrepreneur reshaped Our Sleep
Innovation

When delivery became a challenge, this entrepreneur looked inside the box for solution!
3 min read
How These Entrepreneurs Are Changing The Hiring Convention
Social Entrepreneurs

As disability doesn't define and confine talent, it's time to move ahead of conventional hiring and create equal opportunities for the stigmatized section of the society.
3 min read
India Becomes World's 6th Largest Economy & Porsche's Costliest Sports Car for Indians: 4 Things to Know Today
4 Things to Know

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
1 min read
Learn How To Rebrand And Innovate In A Family Business
next generation

Despite facing severe challenges, how Vishal Chordia rebranded his family business
2 min read
Black Money in Swiss Bank Doubles in One Year & Another Data Leak Scam from Facebook. 4 Things to Know Today
4 Things to Know

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
1 min read
How This Couple Used Junk for Furnishing Places
Furniture

Unbelievable but true, Jodhpur-based couple Hritesh and Priti Lohiya have redefined the concept of waste by utilizing it as raw material.
2 min read
How This Entrepreneur Shakes Off Professional Stress
Entrepreneur Lifestyles

Clap Global's Aarti Chhabria's other side reveals her to be a trained Bharatnatyam dancer.
2 min read
This Couple has Built a Brand Out of India's Favorite Munchie
Ideas

The couple was skeptic about jumping into the samosa business (a widely untapped market) until they saw a kid nagging at the airport.
3 min read
How These Startups Are 'Pedaling' in the Right Direction
Bicycling

These entrepreneurs are using technology to move towards a pollution-free and fitter future
2 min read
Learn How to Undo Early Employee Exit From This Entrepreneur
Managing Employees

Gupt Brother took some unusual turns to simplify work and retain the right workforce at Supari Studios
2 min read
Personal Setbacks Didn't Stop These Women from Flying High

Women are constantly evolving and empowering themselves to break off conventions and societal stigma
9 min read
