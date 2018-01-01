Anindita Ganguly

Global Expansion
Decoding The Global Wings
Gone are the days when global expansion was possible for only the likes of Tatas and Ambanis
Product Innovation
Looking For Product Innovation Techniques? This Entrepreneur's Story Would Help You
In a country where speaking the language of the birds and the bees is forbidden, this entrepreneur forays into lovemaking furniture space and fights the taboo till he succeeds.
next generation
Taking Independent Career Decision? This Entrepreneur's Journey Will Help You
Despite being a scion of Embassy Group, junior Virwani did not hesitate before taking an independent decision of bringing Wework in India
Customer Acquisition
This Entrepreneur Kept Unwinding Strategies Unless He Nailed His First Customer
Acquiring your competitor on the grounds of technological innovation is a brave step towards growth. This untrodden road was taken by Get My Parking's Rasik Pansare post several challenges to nail his first major project.
Innovation
How This Entrepreneur reshaped Our Sleep
When delivery became a challenge, this entrepreneur looked inside the box for solution!
Social Entrepreneurs
How These Entrepreneurs Are Changing The Hiring Convention
As disability doesn't define and confine talent, it's time to move ahead of conventional hiring and create equal opportunities for the stigmatized section of the society.
4 Things to Know
India Becomes World's 6th Largest Economy & Porsche's Costliest Sports Car for Indians: 4 Things to Know Today
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
next generation
Learn How To Rebrand And Innovate In A Family Business
Despite facing severe challenges, how Vishal Chordia rebranded his family business
4 Things to Know
Black Money in Swiss Bank Doubles in One Year & Another Data Leak Scam from Facebook. 4 Things to Know Today
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Furniture
How This Couple Used Junk for Furnishing Places
Unbelievable but true, Jodhpur-based couple Hritesh and Priti Lohiya have redefined the concept of waste by utilizing it as raw material.
Entrepreneur Lifestyles
How This Entrepreneur Shakes Off Professional Stress
Clap Global's Aarti Chhabria's other side reveals her to be a trained Bharatnatyam dancer.
Ideas
This Couple has Built a Brand Out of India's Favorite Munchie
The couple was skeptic about jumping into the samosa business (a widely untapped market) until they saw a kid nagging at the airport.
Bicycling
How These Startups Are 'Pedaling' in the Right Direction
These entrepreneurs are using technology to move towards a pollution-free and fitter future
Managing Employees
Learn How to Undo Early Employee Exit From This Entrepreneur
Gupt Brother took some unusual turns to simplify work and retain the right workforce at Supari Studios
Personal Setbacks Didn't Stop These Women from Flying High
Women are constantly evolving and empowering themselves to break off conventions and societal stigma