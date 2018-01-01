Founder of KidzUnplugged

Anisa Ismail is the founder of KidzUnplugged, a technology free creative play for young children. She provides workshops and products for families to encourage young children to decrease time spent on electronic devices, such as iPads and phones. She was an English Teacher in Abu Dhabi for six years. She resigned from her post to pursue her passion- KidzUnplugged. Ismail is an award-nominated entrepreneur who hopes to one day take her company global.