Anisha Sagar

Anisha Sagar

General Manager of Business Incorporation Zone (BIZ)

With nearly two decades of experience in the UAE, Anisha Sagar currently serves as the General Manager at Business Incorporation Zone (BIZ). Before beginning her career in the company formation industry, Sagar worked as a banker and in loyalty marketing, where she earned over 15 years of experience leading successful sales and marketing teams. Sagar holds an MBA from Australia as well as Negotiation and Influence training from MIT Sloan.

More From Anisha Sagar

Five Ways To Upsell Your Products And Services
Selling

Five Ways To Upsell Your Products And Services

Simply talk to your customers about how additional products or services could help, and what investment might be required.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.