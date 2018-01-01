General Manager of Business Incorporation Zone (BIZ)

With nearly two decades of experience in the UAE, Anisha Sagar currently serves as the General Manager at Business Incorporation Zone (BIZ). Before beginning her career in the company formation industry, Sagar worked as a banker and in loyalty marketing, where she earned over 15 years of experience leading successful sales and marketing teams. Sagar holds an MBA from Australia as well as Negotiation and Influence training from MIT Sloan.