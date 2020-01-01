About Ankur Prasad
Ankur Prasad is the Director of Product Marketing at Facebook Messenger. He oversees strategy and go-to-market efforts for Messenger’s suite of products designed to help businesses, large and small, easily connect with customers in innovative ways.
