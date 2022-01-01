Signing out of account, Standby...
Anmol Dhalla
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Writer
CEO of Genzup
Anmol Dhalla is the CEO of Genzup, North America’s Generation Z consulting firm that helps businesses better understand and cater to their younger demographic.
How Generation Z Has Taken the Lead in the Video Game Industry
A new era of gaming is underway, with those born in the late-'90s looking to take the torch from previous generations.
