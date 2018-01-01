Anna James

11 Foolproof Ways to Grow Your Small-Business Facebook Following
You don't need to be a social-media expert to be an effective marketer on the platform.
Social Media Marketing
18 Effective Social-Media Tools That Will Save You Time
Get a head start on next year's marketing efforts with this batch of apps for all five of the major networks.
6 Reasons Why You Should Quit Facebook
Studies show the social network drives us to spend more and work less and makes us unhappy.
Stress Management
10 Ways to De-Stress at Your Desk (Learned from Kids)
Take a minute per day to forget that you're an overworked adult and see your anxiety melt away.
Personal Branding
How to Say 'I'm the Best' Without Actually Saying It
If you're not promoting yourself, you may be losing out on opportunities.
Finances
10 Interesting Investments to Make in Your 20s
Before you have any serious financial obligations, here are some things to put your money in that will pay off later in life.
Starting a Business
5 Steps to Build a Creative Business from Scratch
Operating a business where your intellectual capital is your golden ticket requires a calculated approach.